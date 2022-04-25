Profit and turnover up at One Broker as firm eyes acquisitions

The figure for the year ended 31 May 2021, up from £1.77m in 2020, came as turnover also increased to £6.85m from £6.73m in the prior year.

Post-tax profit also leapt year-on-year from £329,807 to £532,319.

In the filing at Companies House the Norwich-headquartered firm noted that the increases were despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic had “decimated” its foreign language school and and foreign student travel schemes during the period.

The business was also hit by a five-fold