Konsileo receives Chartered status

Chartered status is awarded to firms that commit to the highest professional values and ethical code. Sian Fisher, chief executive of the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: “By achieving Chartered status Konsileo has publicly committed to a customer-first approach.”



“We commend Konsileo for showing commitment to the Chartered ethos.”



Konsileo employs 75 professionals across the UK to deliver commercial insurance and risk management advice as part of a self-managing organisation. A member of

