Up to 9000 Ardonagh staff in line for £1,000 bonuses

Ardonagh has moved to thank staff as it after reached the milestone of being valued at $7.5bn (£5.68bn) last December.

Up to 9000 employees will get £1,000 bonuses, the broker detailed in its annual report issued yesterday.

A spokesperson for Ardonagh confirmed to Insurance Age the bonuses will be paid in cash in the April pay cycle. All eligible employees will receive the full amount and it will come on top of any other annualised or discretionary bonsues paid by the company.

