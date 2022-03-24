Lloyd’s posts underwriting and pre-tax profit for 2021
Lloyd’s has reported a pre-tax profit of £2.3bn and a combined operating ratio of 93.5% for 2021 defining the figures as its best quality result for six years.
It marked a turnaround for the marketplace which made a loss of £900m in 2020 when the COR stood at 110.3%.
The underwriting profit of £1.7bn reversed a loss of £2.7bn the year before. And the positive pre-tax numbers came despite net investment income dropping year-on-year to £900m from £2.3bn.
Gross written premiums were up 10.4%
