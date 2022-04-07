Analysis: The Yanks are coming

Brown & Brown’s dramatic entry into the UK broking sector has set off a whirlwind of speculation about the future of a sector already in the grip of an M&A epidemic.

At the epicentre of that speculation is the future of the consolidators who have so changed the landscape of the UK broking sector over the last decade, with Brown & Brown’s target, Global Risk Partners, among the most aggressive and most successful (see box, p15). For many the key question is now: if – or when – we will see