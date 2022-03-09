RSA’s Mooney commits to simpler, better service for brokers

RSA is set to widen the number of brokers it trades with and is working on becoming easier to trade with following criticism from the broker community.

Lee Mooney, who was appointed UK MD for commercial lines last year, told Insurance Age he has been focusing on simplifying the RSA proposition and ensuring there are no barriers to entry for the right brokers.

“We were not giving the service level we should be,” Mooney noted.

Service

RSA has spent some time assessing the service it offers and