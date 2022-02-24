Webinar: How can brokers make the most of digital tools?
In this exclusive webinar from Insurance Age and Open GI, an expert panel will discuss how brokers can use digital tools to enhance the customer journey, build stronger customer relationships, and drive business growth.
The panel includes: Ben Legg, chief product officer, Open GI; Paul Muir, CEO of 1Answer, Edward Halsey, COO and co-founder of broker Hubb; Elliot Biggs, CIO of C-Quence and is moderated by Insurance Age editor, Sian Barton.
Simply sign up to watch the session live on the day.
