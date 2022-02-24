Ageas investing in digital to win with brokers, says Middle

Ageas UK is making significant investments “to enable us to win” with brokers long term in the personal lines arena, CEO Ant Middle, told Insurance Age.

Earlier this week, the insurer revealed it had partnered with EIS for a “once in a generation” acceleration in its digital capability.

The provider detailed that the infrastructure will stretch across proposition development, underwriting and pricing as well as allowing it to build tailored insurance solutions at pace for brokers and to