Wiser Academy relaunches insurance degree programme

Programme designed to help attract top talent into insurance straight from college.

Wiser Academy has relaunched its graduate programme working with the University of Chichester.

The training and development business for the insurance sector was launched in 2012 as an extension of broker Be Wiser’s training offering. It separated in 2014 becoming its own formal brand.

The graduate offering was first launched in 2015 and nearly 50 people have been through the programme however it was paused in 2019.

According to the business, this was mainly to develop the top-up version of the degree and subsequently the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It detailed that this top-up degree was approved earlier this year hence the relaunch.

Along with the government apprenticeship scheme and working with the University of Chichester and a local college, the four-year course is an alternative to the traditional university route to a degree.

Young people have the chance to attain a BA (Hons) in insurance while they further their careers in the insurance industry.

The programme sees learners spending the first three years on the Level 6 apprenticeship to achieve their ACII qualification. In the final year they complete a BA (Hons) degree.

Cost

Wiser Academy detailed that the course does not cost anything for large employers with a wage bill over £3m who pay the apprenticeship levy as ACII qualifications are funded by the apprenticeships scheme.

For smaller employers not paying the levy, a 5% contribution will apply, around £1000. The final year (BA Hons in insurance) is funded via a student loan resulting in no charge to employers.

Crescens George, pictured, CEO of Wiser Academy, said: “Our programme gives students the win: win of a BA (Hons) degree, plus the highly recognised ACII insurance qualification, alongside work experience and a full-time salary, putting their career path in a far better position than going to university.

“While their peers are leaving university with big student debt (as much as £50,000) and the prospect of having to find a job, our graduates have a much smaller debt (£5,750), and they are already in full time employment and moving up the career ladder.”

In George’s opinion, many insurers and brokers find it difficult to compete with other parts of the financial services sector for the best graduate talent and the programme will enable businesses to grow their own talent. The course can also be white labelled to a company’s own graduate training programme.

Post-pandemic

George concluded: “In the post pandemic world, it’s important to offer young talent new routes into the industry without the financial hassle of going to university.

“The Wiser graduates degree programme achieves this, and we are keen to play our part in meeting this key objective for the future success of our sector.”

