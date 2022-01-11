First Underwriting secures £1bn capacity from Accredited

First Underwriting, the specialist MGA that is part of Kingfisher UK Holdings, has announced a five-year capacity deal to place £1bn of gross written premium into the market, Insurance Age can reveal.

Working in partnership with Accredited Insurance and with McGill & Partners, the deal will provide capacity for First’s range of specialty products.

This extended partnership with Accredited, which is owned by Randall & Quilter, has been agreed to help First remain broker-focused and allow it to