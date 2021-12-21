Blog: Why 'community' is the word of 2021

While some of us are still trying to process 2020, we find ourselves just days away from 2022. You wouldn’t be blamed for wondering where this year has gone. But, for now, let us take a minute to look back on 2021.

For me, the word of 2021 is ‘community’ as this year is when the insurance profession devoted even more time to focus their efforts on help others.

Businesses that suffered as a result of the pandemic, brokers who needed help navigating the stresses of day-to-day life, and others