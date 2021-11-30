Insurance Age

MS Amlin appoints first ever head of sustainability and ESG

  Insurance Age staff
MS Amlin Underwriting has appointed Amir Sethu as head of sustainability & ESG, a newly created role.

The provider detailed that Sethu will take up the role later this month and report directly to Martyn Rodden, director of strategy & transformation.

In his new role, Sethu will be responsible for both the continued development and implementation of MS Amlin’s ESG strategy as the business brings together a diverse range of ongoing and new initiatives operating under a comprehensive ESG

