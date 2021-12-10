Meet the MGA: Iprism

When and why did you set up Iprism?

Iprism Underwriting was formed back in 2006, but I took on the role of managing director in 2018. I saw an opportunity to take the business forward, refocusing on what differentiates us from other MGAs and putting more empahasis on a broker-focused approach, supported by innovative technology and data-driven insights.

What services do you offer brokers?

Simply put, we offer access to quality products and underwriters, across a range of lines, including