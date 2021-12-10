Insurance Age

Meet the MGA: Iprism

Ian Lloyd Iprism
Ian Lloyd, managing director, Iprism Underwriting
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
When and why did you set up Iprism?

Iprism Underwriting was formed back in 2006, but I took on the role of managing director in 2018. I saw an opportunity to take the business forward, refocusing on what differentiates us from other MGAs and putting more empahasis on a broker-focused approach, supported by innovative technology and data-driven insights.

What services do you offer brokers?

Simply put, we offer access to quality products and underwriters, across a range of lines, including

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insight

Most read

  1. How can brokers help financial institutions protect against insolvency and regulatory failures?
  2. UK & International boss Scott Egan exits RSA
  3. The challenges and benefits of using tech and digital tools in broking
  4. Opinion: Remote working – what the FCA expects
  5. The accidental insurance broker – Brokerbility boss Ashwin Mistry
  6. Environmental, social and corporate governance and the risks for institutions
  7. Carrot selects CDL

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: