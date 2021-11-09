Broker Satisfaction survey - The Honours List
An exclusive research project by Insurance Age where brokers were questioned on a range of key performance metrics for commercial lines, property, and high net worth insurance, has revealed an elite ‘honours list’ of provider’s that have succeeded in providing top-flight products and service over the past year.
The survey focused on commercial lines, small commercial combined, commercial property and high net worth, with a further ‘deep dive’ poll looking specifically at insurer strengths and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- News Analysis - “Everybody’s service is rubbish” – insurer service uncovered
- Experts slam "badly worded" and "intrusive" FCA D&I survey
- Aviva’s claims director exits
- Movo exits GRP’s Hedron network
- Interview: Adrian Saunders, Ecclesiastical
- Opinion: Fair value – fair play
- Profile: Licence to chill - GRP's group CEO Mike Bruce