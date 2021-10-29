Matson flags 9% organic growth at Gallagher
Gallagher reported increased brokerage revenues of £1.5bn (£1.09bn) for Q3 2021, this compares to $1.3bn in the same period last year.
The results also saw net earnings increase to $280.6m (Q3 2020: $238.9m) while Ebitdac grew to $492.4m from $437.3m.
It’s risk management division achieved $248m in revenue (Q3 2020: $203.6m) while its corporate business reported $357.9m (Q3 2020 $310.2m)
The business as a whole reported revenues of $1.74bn, up from $1.51bn in the same period last year. Net
More on Insight
