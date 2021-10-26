LawSure makes leadership changes

Legal indemnity broker LawSure has announced key appointments within its leadership team.

The recent changes will see managing director Brian Hall step into the role of executive chairman. He will be succeeded by Mandy Brown, who will take the reins as managing director.

The broker stated that Brown brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having been involved in the business for years.

Commenting on her appointment, Hall said: “Over the past few years, Mandy has taken over the