Biba 2026 Countdown: Hedron’s Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor, trading and distribution director at Hedron Network, loves the fact that the Biba Conference bucks the growing trend of remote interactions and looks forward to having a ‘breather’ at its network lunch on Wednesday.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’; in your view what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

Double down on your client relationships/interactions, whether that is continuing to provide an excellent service to ensuring clients are aware and protected from emerging risks.

Challenge yourself and dedicate time to understand how tech developments could improve your business, service to clients and overall