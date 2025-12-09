PIB updates on progress following aborted Gallagher deal
PIB Group has revealed its M&A activity will be “exclusively centred” on Spain, Netherlands, Germany and France next year as it hailed a record 27 deals to September 2025.
The broker added these buys delivered £47.6m of revenue for the group and £27.2m of Ebitdae up to the end of Q3.
Of the 27 purchases only three were based in the UK in the shape of flats and apartments insurance specialist Residentsline (February), specialist litigation insurance managing general agent Litica (March) and Guernsey-based Ross Gower Group (October).Acquisition conversations
In July PIB Group confirmed the end of “acquisition conversations”, drawing a line under the sales process
