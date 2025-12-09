 Skip to main content
PIB updates on progress following aborted Gallagher deal

Ryan Brown deputy CEO of PIB
Photo: PIB
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

PIB Group has revealed its M&A activity will be “exclusively centred” on Spain, Netherlands, Germany and France next year as it hailed a record 27 deals to September 2025.

The broker added these buys delivered £47.6m of revenue for the group and £27.2m of Ebitdae up to the end of Q3.

Of the 27 purchases only three were based in the UK in the shape of flats and apartments insurance specialist Residentsline (February), specialist litigation insurance managing general agent Litica (March) and Guernsey-based Ross Gower Group (October).

Acquisition conversations 

In July PIB Group confirmed the end of “acquisition conversations”, drawing a line under the sales process

Ashleigh Gwilliam
End of Year Review 2025: nCino’s Ashleigh Gwilliam

Ashleigh Gwilliam, director of insurance at nCino calls for more to be done to make insurance careers genuinely attractive to young talent and predicts AI will be handling first-pass underwriting decisions on at least 30% of SME commercial risks by the end of next year.

