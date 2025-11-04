Top 100 broker acquires book from wound up non-standard insurance specialist
Manchester-based specialist motor insurance broker Principal Insurance has acquired the business of Peart Performance Marque Limited, which ceased trading having entered administration on 30 October 2025.
Peart, a Lancaster-based high risk vehicle and home insurance broker that has been operating since 1984, appointed joint administrators Dean Watson and Paul Stanley, partners at Begbies Traynor in Manchester, to manage the controlled wind down of its affairs.
The pre-packaged sale, which was completed on 31 October 2025, was led by Carl Lever, director at Begbies Traynor Group, and means 2,400 policies and their customers previously under Peart remain unaffected.
This pre-packaged deal meant we
More on Broker
One Call’s Chadburn joins main Biba board
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Sarah Chadburn, director at One Call Insurance, as chair of its regional chairs’ advisory board.
Brokers call on MGAs for more at renewal
Nine in 10 brokers believe insurers and managing general agents across the non-standard market could do more to support renewals and client retention, according to the latest survey by Prestige Underwriting.
Ex-Bravo boss Scott Bennett moves to JMG
Scott Bennett, the former leader of Ardonagh-owned Bravo Networks, has joined JMG as group insurer director.
Social media and underinsurance the main challenges facing HNW clients – TL Dallas’ Pullich
Caroline Pullich, head of private clients at TL Dallas, looks to relaunch its high net worth branding and work with the commercial team, as she cites underinsurance and social media as the biggest challenges facing HNW clients.
UK businesses more likely to rely on brokers for risk management than global peers
UK businesses are more likely to rely on brokers to identify major risks (78.3%) compared with global counterparts (55.7%), according to a new survey.
Outgoing MD teases ‘exciting new project’ as he exits top 100 broker
The outgoing managing director of a top 100 broker has teased “an exciting new project” as he announced he would be leaving before the end of the year.
Blog: Gen Z wants to share not rent – tapping into the next generation of insurance customers
The insurance industry often talks about “customers of tomorrow” – but tomorrow is already here, says Martyn Mathews, managing director of SSP Broker.
Award winning broker Alan Boswell posts turnover and revenue growth
Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers grew turnover 7.2% to £35.83m in the year ended 31 March 2025 as profits topped £9m.