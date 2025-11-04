Top 100 broker acquires book from wound up non-standard insurance specialist

Manchester-based specialist motor insurance broker Principal Insurance has acquired the business of Peart Performance Marque Limited, which ceased trading having entered administration on 30 October 2025.

Peart, a Lancaster-based high risk vehicle and home insurance broker that has been operating since 1984, appointed joint administrators Dean Watson and Paul Stanley, partners at Begbies Traynor in Manchester, to manage the controlled wind down of its affairs.

The pre-packaged sale, which was completed on 31 October 2025, was led by Carl Lever, director at Begbies Traynor Group, and means 2,400 policies and their customers previously under Peart remain unaffected.

This pre-packaged deal meant we