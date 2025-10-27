Outgoing MD teases ‘exciting new project’ as he exits top 100 broker

The outgoing managing director of a top 100 broker has teased “an exciting new project” as he announced he would be leaving before the end of the year.

Got You Covered’s Sean Byrne will depart in December after three years with the specialist motor business that was ranked in the £6m - £7.5m revenue band in the 2025 listing, having been a new entry the previous year.

He had formerly worked for the Policy Shop for over two decades departing as managing director when it was acquired by Markerstudy in 2014.

Byrne subsequently helped develop and launch the Premium Choice brand into the household market.

