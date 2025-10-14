Marsh McLennan to rebrand as Marsh in 2026

Marsh McLennan has announced it will change its brand to Marsh, effective as of January 2026, the name already used by its insurance broking arm.

After a transition period, Marsh and Mercer – its HR and financial services arm – will each go to market under the new Marsh branding.

Reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter will be named Marsh Re, and management consultant Oliver Wyman will be known as Oliver Wyman, a Marsh business. And the Oliver Wyman Group operating unit will become Marsh Management Consulting.

