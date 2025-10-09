SRG launches international team
Specialist Risk Group has formed a new team in its international pillar, who will work with global clients and brokers to place insurance programmes for UK subsidiaries of overseas corporates.
The business noted that the offering will provide access to the London Market and UK capacity.
According to SRG, the team will coordinate placements for a wide range of sectors and risk profiles, aligning local UK compliance and service needs with parent-company programme requirements.
Overseas brokers need a UK partner that understands how to align local execution with global intent.Lee Anderson, group deputy CEO at Specialist Risk Group
Lee Anderson, group deputy CEO at Specialist Risk Group
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Broker Expo 2025: The more specialist the broker, the stickier the customer
Specialising and being an expert in a field means “your customer base will be stickier,” Simon Mabb, head of UK regions at AssuredPartners, claimed this morning.
Podcast: Reid and Clegg present Double Indemnity – episode two, MGAA’s Mike Keating
In a new podcast series brought to you by Insurance Age, industry provocateurs Toby Clegg and Stuart Reid interview a series of well-known market faces, getting to know the personalities and characters behind some of the key movers and shakers in the sector.
PIB reveals first purchase since Gallagher talks ended
PIB Group has bought general insurance specialists Guernsey-based Ross Gower Group, expanding its presence in the region.
Interview: John Page, CEO of DR&P Group on the journey from £3m to £32m Ebitda and the vision for £55m
“We’ve never positioned ourselves as a consolidator. We’re really keen to be the brokers’ broker,” DR&P group CEO John Page tells Insurance Age.
Intact invests in Top 100 UK Broker Adler Fairways’ owner UKGI Group
The parent company of Top 100 UK insurance broker Adler Fairways has secured financial backing from Intact Financial Corporation, Insurance Age can reveal.
Brown & Brown seals All Medical Professionals deal
Brown & Brown has bought specialist digital broker All Medical Professionals which trades as All Med Pro Dental.
Ex-PIB and Aon leader Butler joins Kingfisher as head of corporate risks
Kingfisher Insurance has named Gareth Butler as head of corporate risks.
Partners& buys Midlands broker
Partners& has snapped up family run Nottingham-based commercial broker Pargeter & Associates.