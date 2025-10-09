 Skip to main content
SRG launches international team

world-map
Specialist Risk Group has formed a new team in its international pillar, who will work with global clients and brokers to place insurance programmes for UK subsidiaries of overseas corporates.

The business noted that the offering will provide access to the London Market and UK capacity.

According to SRG, the team will coordinate placements for a wide range of sectors and risk profiles, aligning local UK compliance and service needs with parent-company programme requirements.

Overseas brokers need a UK partner that understands how to align local execution with global intent.Lee Anderson, group deputy CEO at Specialist Risk Group

Lee Anderson, group deputy CEO at Specialist Risk Group

