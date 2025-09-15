Broker hits double figures with Cornwall branch opening

Brunel Insurance Brokers has opened its 10th UK office, located in Hayle, Cornwall.

The Hayle office will be led by Brendon Ladner, who was previously branch manager in Penzance at James Hallam.

According to Brunel, he is “an experienced insurance professional with deep ties to the local community and marine sector”.

The firm added: “We have already assembled a team of five colleagues, alongside Brendon, with plans to double the headcount within the next 12 months as we continue to grow and invest in the region.”

Unique county

Ladner commented: “I am delighted to be opening a new