Insurance Age

Broker hits double figures with Cornwall branch opening

Brunel Hayle Office
    Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Brunel Insurance Brokers has opened its 10th UK office, located in Hayle, Cornwall.

The Hayle office will be led by Brendon Ladner, who was previously branch manager in Penzance at James Hallam.

According to Brunel, he is “an experienced insurance professional with deep ties to the local community and marine sector”.

The firm added: “We have already assembled a team of five colleagues, alongside Brendon, with plans to double the headcount within the next 12 months as we continue to grow and invest in the region.”

Unique county

Ladner commented: “I am delighted to be opening a new

change2
Market Movement Index: All change

New analysis from Broker Insights reveals a shifting picture as higher premium risks move more, softer rates take hold and brokers shift to use smaller, dynamic providers over traditional markets. Rachel Gordon reports.

Nigel Palmer
Meet the MGA: AUK MGA

AUK managing director Nigel Palmer gives Insurance Age the lowdown on the MGA’s exclusive, broker-led proposition that he asserts will help it achieve £250m GWP in the next three years based on its current growth rate.

