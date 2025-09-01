Acrisure continues brand rollout with two more brokers adopting name

Acrisure has announced that two of its specialist brokers, FinCred and Building & Land Guarantees (BLG), have adopted the Acrisure brand and will operate under its name as of today (1st September).

FinCred, a bespoke trade credit insurance and surety bonds provider based in Sevenoaks, Kent, joins its parent company Sutton Winson, which rebranded in May 2025.

BLG, a specialist in insurance products for the construction sector based in Whetstone, Leicestershire, becomes the first Acrisure office in The Midlands.

Adopting the Acrisure brand strengthens this by connecting us more closely with other specialists across the Acrisure platform, making it easier for our clients to access broader