Ex-Partners& and Gallagher boss helps launch new motor trade broker

The Independent Garage Association has launched RMI Insurance Services, a fully authorised insurance broker owned by the Retail Motor Industry Federation.

In a statement the IGA said RMI Insurance Services had been “created exclusively for the automotive sector”, to “give businesses direct access to insurance designed around their needs, removing the reliance on third-party brokers whose priorities and expertise may not always align with those of the motor trade”.

Head of insurance

The broker is headed by Neil Follett as head of insurance, according to LinkedIn.

He was previously senior partner – automotive division at Partners& until June 2025.

Folle