Research into ‘value of commercial broking’ to be published in early October
The London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed that its research paper into the value of commercial broking to the economy will be published this autumn before a major insurance conference in the US.
The report, to be called The innovation imperative: why brokers matter more than ever, will be released before the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers holds its Insurance Leadership Forum in Colorado Spring, starting 4 October.
The broker representative body claims the research project will “objectively evaluate the views of brokers, insurers and clients around the world in a first attempt to highlight the value of commercial broking to the economy”.Quantitative and qualitative data
