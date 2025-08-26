 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Research into ‘value of commercial broking’ to be published in early October

UK records surge in all-equity buyouts
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

The London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed that its research paper into the value of commercial broking to the economy will be published this autumn before a major insurance conference in the US.

The report, to be called The innovation imperative: why brokers matter more than ever, will be released before the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers holds its Insurance Leadership Forum in Colorado Spring, starting 4 October.

The broker representative body claims the research project will “objectively evaluate the views of brokers, insurers and clients around the world in a first attempt to highlight the value of commercial broking to the economy”.

Quantitative and qualitative data

The

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

Gary Uren
Meet the MGA: Sutton Specialist Risks

SSR managing director Gary Uren outlines how 36 years of data/knowledge, coupled with the backing of Acrisure and long-standing insurer capacity, means it is in good shape to almost double in size over the next five years.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: