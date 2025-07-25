Broker hires ex-Bolt insurance head to lead new future mobility arm

The Plan Group has launched a new venture to deliver solutions for electric and autonomous vehicle technology providers.

Called Eavi, the future mobility division will be headed by Phillip Watkins, the former global head of insurance at Bolt, a ride-hailing, micromobility rental, and car-sharing specialist.

Plan said eavi aims to “bridge the growing divide between rapid technological innovation and the insurance industry’s ability to support it,” operating across both the consumer and commercial spaces.

Barriers

It has identified a number of barriers it is looking to help the insurance industry overcome, including:

