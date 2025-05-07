Start-up broker to launch in Q3 targeting motor

Pizza, a start-up insurance broker, is set for its consumer launch in the third quarter of 2025.

The broker will initially focus on the private car sector, branching out to commercial and home in the future.

Founded by Sam Baker, Marc Meeking and Colin Sadler, Pizza secured Financial Conduct Authority approval in March. It became members of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association in April.

Consumer perception of the insurance industry is at an all-time low while insurers are battling a pandemic of fraud. Our aim is to change that.

Pizza is actively expanding its insurer panel in preparation