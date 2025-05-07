News analysis: Does the UK broking community actually need another network?

With Jensten becoming the latest addition to the network landscape in March, Martin Friel assesses whether the sector is over subscribed and reflects on how these operations have evolved over the last three decades.

In 1994, the UK’s first network of general insurance brokers was established. Starting out as a software house user group, Broker Network quickly evolved into a formal organisation, helping independent brokers manage the growing burden of regulation and giving them better access to more insurers.

Fast forward 30 years and regulation and agency access remain the main draws for network members but today brokers have a choice of at least ten, all offering different levels of support, and with the