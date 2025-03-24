Patston named Touchstone MD as Roe retires
Mike Patston has been promoted to managing director of Touchstone Underwriting following the retirement of Alan Roe.
Roe had been with the business since 2010 having previously worked at Kerry London and Bradstock Insurance Brokers.
Patston joined the managing general agent, part of the Seventeen Group, in 2015 and has been deputy MD since January last year.
Seventeen Group CEO Paul Anscombe said: “First of all I would like to thank Alan for his incredible career with us at Touchstone.
“He joined at a very early stage of our formation and has helped build an MGA we are truly proud of.
“Mike was Alan’s chosen
