Broker hails ‘financial firepower’ and ‘skillsets’ of PE partner after selling minority stake

Berry Palmer & Lyle, the specialist credit and political risk insurance broker, has announced today that it has secured investment from private equity firm Preservation Capital Partners.

Founded in 1983, BPL has a presence in London, New York, Paris, Geneva, Hong Kong and Singapore. Its portfolio currently stands at $85bn (£65.6bn), with an annual premium volume of approximately $700m.

BPL said PCP’s minority investment secured its “future as an independent, employee-owned firm operating at the forefront of the CPRI market”.

Jatender Aujla, managing partner at PCP, will join the BPL board, with the broader leadership remaining unchanged.

Clear direction

Charles Berry, founder of BPL