Brokers cautious about proposals for chartered status on ‘experience’

Brokers are cautious on the Chartered Insurance Institute’s pilot proposals to allow individuals to gain chartered status based on experience.

The CII is currently trialling the idea, which would grant brokers chartered status without examination so long as they showed substantial experience, passed an oral test, obtained two sponsors, and showed evidence of professionalism.

The professional body believes it would only apply to a small number of experienced professionals.

No deadline is set for when the pilot ends or on a final decision to push ahead.

Nonetheless, many brokers are likely to view it as an unwelcome move.

Evidence