Brokers cautious about proposals for chartered status on ‘experience’
Brokers are cautious on the Chartered Insurance Institute’s pilot proposals to allow individuals to gain chartered status based on experience.
The CII is currently trialling the idea, which would grant brokers chartered status without examination so long as they showed substantial experience, passed an oral test, obtained two sponsors, and showed evidence of professionalism.
The professional body believes it would only apply to a small number of experienced professionals.
No deadline is set for when the pilot ends or on a final decision to push ahead.
Nonetheless, many brokers are likely to view it as an unwelcome move.Evidence
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Vitale Digital becomes Biba associate
Vitale Digital has become the 30th British Insurance Brokers’ Association associate.
Motor premiums accelerate again with 21.1% annual increase
The average cost of car insurance soared by a record 21.1% in the year to February, taking annual bills to £929, according to Consumer Intelligence.
RSA exits personal lines motor shifting renewals to Swinton
RSA has confirmed pulling out of the UK personal lines motor market, worth £120m in gross written premium, and signing up with Atlanta-owned Swinton on a renewals deal.
AssuredPartners continues south-west push with broker buy
AssuredPartners bought South West Brokers, which trades under the name of Westinsure Plymouth.
SRIS eyes £250m GWP within two years
Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions grew gross written premium 20% last year and the £130m business is eyeing up £250m by the end of 2024, managing director Oliver Thorne told Insurance Age.
Brokers face ‘fair value’ dilemma on premium finance amid interest rate rises
Brokers are faced with a dilemma as interest rates rise. The Financial Conduct Authority's demand for brokers to offer ‘fair value’ products is at the forefront brokers' minds when they decide how to deal with the customer.
CII trials giving chartered status on experience rather than exams
The Chartered Insurance Institute is trialling whether to give members chartered status based on experience, rather than having to sit an exam.
Zurich boosts Bristol, Southampton and Leeds in regional push
Zurich UK has opened new offices in Bristol and Leeds, as well as adding underwriting expertise in Southampton, expanding its regional network to 10, Insurance Age can reveal.