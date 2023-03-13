Coalition expands product line for brokers struggling to get cyber cover
Coalition has launched an excess cyber protection product in the UK.
The cyber excess will add £10m protection above the initial primary layer from another insurer. The product will cover cyber and technology professional indemnity lines.
Tom Draper, Coalition’s UK head of insurance, said: “Our new excess product is designed to help UK brokers that are struggling to find enough cyber and tech PI protection for their clients.
Our vision is that we are amid the fourth industrial revolution, which – in two words – is digital transformation. Joshua Motta
“By
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
'Massive blow' for UK insurtechs averted as key bank is rescued
The Financial Conduct Authority has moved to reassure customers of their rights following the rescue of Silicon Valley Bank.
JMG buys HGV and motor trade specialist New Era
JMG Group has bought former appointed representative, Stoke-on-Trent-based HGV and motor specialist New Era for an undisclosed sum.
People on low incomes are giving up insurance due to ‘poverty premium’
More than half of people in poverty are finding it difficult to pay for their insurance, leading some to give up insurance as they prioritise food and energy bills, according to research by Social Market Foundation.
RSA’s Mooney stresses ‘we have got a lot of work to do’ for better service
RSA’s managing director of UK commercial, Lee Mooney, has vowed to institutionalise a consistent service that shows appetite, ongoing ambition to grow and desire to be there for customers as the insurer targets adding 200 broker relationships on top of the 100 achieved in 2022.
Interview: Biba CEO Steve White - Leading from the front
To coincide with the 10th anniversary of his appointment as CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, Insurance Age takes Steve White on a trip down memory lane.
People Moves: 6 – 10 March 2023
Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.
Aviva’s Winslow insists ‘we can do more’ to return broker service to pre-2019 levels
With rates continuing to rise, Adam Winslow, CEO of Aviva UK & Ireland general insurance has stressed that it can do more when helping brokers through the challenging market.
Rocketing commercial premiums piles pressure on SMEs
Recent figures from Acturis show that commercial insurers are continuing to increase the cost of cover across a range of core sectors.