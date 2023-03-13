Coalition expands product line for brokers struggling to get cyber cover

Coalition has launched an excess cyber protection product in the UK.

The cyber excess will add £10m protection above the initial primary layer from another insurer. The product will cover cyber and technology professional indemnity lines.

Tom Draper, Coalition’s UK head of insurance, said: “Our new excess product is designed to help UK brokers that are struggling to find enough cyber and tech PI protection for their clients.

Our vision is that we are amid the fourth industrial revolution, which – in two words – is digital transformation. Joshua Motta

