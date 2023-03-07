Thin end of the wedge – Could an FCA property commissions crackdown extend to all SME products?
Could the government’s plan to ban insurance commissions being taken by landlords, managing agents and freeholders on buildings insurance be extended to other lines? Saxon East looks at what might happen if this proves to be the start of something more far-reaching for the broking sector.
Tory big hitter Michael Gove has the insurance industry in his crosshairs. The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has vowed to ban insurance commissions being taken by landlords, managing agents and freeholders on buildings insurance.
The Conservative politician wants to help leaseholders with cladding who are faced with unaffordable premiums following the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in June 2017.
