Insurance Age

Dozens of law firms caught in ‘very difficult’ PI market have closed

closed-sign
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Nearly 50 law firms have had to close in just over a year as soaring professional indemnity costs bite hard, according to a legal adviser.

In the last three months nine law firms have closed. In the preceding 12 months, another 37 closed, according to accountant and legal business adviser Hazlewoods.

Hazlewoods calculated that on average PI cost is equivalent to 5% of a law firm’s turnover. For conveyancing law firms, this can be as high as 20%.

The firm believes the rise in premiums is made worse by insurers exiting the market or reducing capacity.

The cost of insurance is becoming an increasing problem for law firms. This is

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Broker

JMG targets doubling in three years

Having hit £200m gross written premium years ahead of schedule, JMG Group is targeting doubling over the next three years, CEO Nick Houghton revealed to Insurance Age.

One Broker targeting £4m Ebitda

Norwich-headquartered One Broker has targeted pushing Ebitda above £4m within two years through sustained organic growth and acquisitions, CEO Robin Plaster revealed to Insurance Age.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: