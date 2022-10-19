Insurance Age

Top 75 UK Brokers: Directory - £125m – £150m

Top 75 Bandings 125 to 150
Aston Lark • Saga Services (Saga Group)

Aston Lark

Senior staff Group CEO Peter Blanc; executive chairman Stephen Lark; group MD Stuart Rootham; group CFO Andrew Galbraith

Head office address

One Creechurch Place, London, EC3A 5AF

Branches/offices 63

Saga Insurance Services

Senior staff Steve Kingshot, CEO

Head office address

Enbrook Park, Sandgate, Folkestone, Kent, CT20 3SE

