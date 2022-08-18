Ardonagh adjusted Ebitda grows to £186m in H1 2022

In a statement the business outlines that group organic growth was 7% for the last six months, with Specialty recording organic growth of 12% and Ardonagh International exceeding 10%.

Operating costs increased to £409.5m from £279.9 in the same period last year.

Ardonagh Specialty grew by 102% following the acquisition of Besso Insurance, Ed Broking and Piiq Risk Partners and ongoing producer hires, while Ardonagh International grew by 69% fuelled by expansion in Australia, Ireland, Germany