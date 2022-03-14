JMG Group buys Northampton broker to continue expansion
JM Glendinning parent, JMG Group, has bought Northampton business Astute Insurance Solutions for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.
Leeds-based JMG Group, a Top 100 UK insurance broker, employs over 230 staff across 13 businesses from 11 offices throughout the UK.
The acquisition of Astute Insurance Solutions takes JMG Group’s total acquisitions to six in just over a year and creates a hub in the East Midlands from which the group plans to expand further.Corporate
Astute
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- RSA reveals 2021 losses from continuing operations
- HCF buys two brokers
- Aviva partners with Broker Network after a decade apart
- WTW follows Aon and Marsh McLennan and withdraws from Russia
- Insight: Creating the right pitch will benefit both insurer and broker
- Pro Global adds Aurora to MGA platform
- Aon suspends Russian operations