Kingsbridge opens Birmingham office amid tripling business by 2024 target

Kingsbridge is on track to grow the business by 40% this year, according to managing director Gary Williamson.

The broker has just set up a new office Birmingham, which opened today, and Williamson revealed that Mark Hayward has taken on the role of branch director. Hayward has joined from Berkeley Insurance Group, where he worked as a director.

Commenting on why the company chose Birmingham as its next location, Williamson noted that the city was a strategic location for several reasons