Broking Success: Gearing for growth

When was Cox Mahon set up?

It actually began with a different name – a company called TLO Insurance Services, just over 25 years ago. It was set up running a niche barrister’s top-up scheme.

It was very niche, and after having developed the company into a professional indemnity specialist broker, we also founded a private client division. We sold off the barrister’s top-up scheme in 2015 and at the same time we rebranded as Cox Mahon.

What is one of things you are most proud of?

It is