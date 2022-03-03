Broking Success: Gearing for growth
It actually began with a different name – a company called TLO Insurance Services, just over 25 years ago. It was set up running a niche barrister’s top-up scheme.
It was very niche, and after having developed the company into a professional indemnity specialist broker, we also founded a private client division. We sold off the barrister’s top-up scheme in 2015 and at the same time we rebranded as Cox Mahon.What is one of things you are most proud of?
It is
