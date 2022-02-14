ThingCo expands into Northern Ireland with broker deal

ThingCo has expanded into Northern Ireland through a deal with the country’s largest independent broker association, Provincewide.

The telematics specialist will be providing full-service solutions to the association’s ten brokers members, from onboarding through to ThingCo’s smart first notification of loss process.

James Bashford, head of business development for ThingCo, commented: “This deal is significant because it is our first entry into Northern Ireland and our first with a broker