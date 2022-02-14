ThingCo expands into Northern Ireland with broker deal
ThingCo has expanded into Northern Ireland through a deal with the country’s largest independent broker association, Provincewide.
The telematics specialist will be providing full-service solutions to the association’s ten brokers members, from onboarding through to ThingCo’s smart first notification of loss process.
James Bashford, head of business development for ThingCo, commented: “This deal is significant because it is our first entry into Northern Ireland and our first with a broker
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]