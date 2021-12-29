Year in Review: Seàn Kemple, Close Brothers
What’s been the most surprising thing in insurance in 2021?
Since I took on the role of MD at Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF) in April, I’ve been surprised but hugely impressed at the resilience of the broking market and the continued focus on customer service from our broking partners towards their customers, especially businesses in hospitality, travel, and transport, which have been acutely hit by the pandemic. The manner in which brokers care for their clients and customers has made
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- Blog: Five themes that could shape the insurance industry in 2022
- Review of the year: RSA's Kevin Demmon
- Markerstudy Group buys family-owned Lloyd's broker
- The top five stories of 2021
- Blog: We’re at a turning point for insurance payments?
- Ardonagh to buy MDS Group
- Year in Review: Arch's SVP, Mike Bottle