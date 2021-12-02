Howden buys boutique broker, Ross Insurance Group
Howden has bought Ross Insurance Group, a commercial broker servicing corporate and technology clients, for an undisclosed sum.
The broker said the move was a sign of its continued investment in expertise for its UK business.
Ross Insurance Group currently offers a broad range of product lines, with a particular focus on financial and construction risks, and manages complex global programmes for clients across different industry sectors including financial services, technology, construction
