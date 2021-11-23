People Moves: 22-26 November 2021

Featuring: hubb, Hiscox hubb appoints chief insurance officer

Insurance broker hubb has appointed Stuart Middleton to its senior leadership team as chief insurance officer. Middleton joins hubb from Great American Insurance Group and has experience in international underwriting, product leadership, and distribution strategy. He originally became a part of hubb’s team in December 2020 as non-executive director. Middleton commented: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to join hubb at this

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]