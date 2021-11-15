Ascend Broking buys SMP Healthcare

Essex-headquartered independent commercial and high net worth broker, Ascend Broking, has acquired fellow Chelmsford-based company, SMP Healthcare Insurance Brokers, as part of a strategy focused on significant growth over the next two years. The six-figure acquisition provides Ascend Broking with a new private medical insurance proposition for its mid-to-high-net-worth clients and will take its gross written premium (GWP) beyond £10m. All SMP employees, including managing director, Lianne

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]