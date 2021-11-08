PIB adds to EU portfolio with Ireland’s Campion

PIB Group has acquired Campion Insurance, which handles €80m [£68.3m] in GWP, subject to regulatory approval.

This is the third retail business that PIB has brought into its stable in Ireland this year following on from Creane & Creane, and most recently Oliver Murphy (pending regulatory approval), with several more acquisitions under consideration.

Established in 1984 by Jim Campion as a family business, Campion Insurance specialises in commercial insurance, personal insurance and life &