Cumbrian broker expands with new office
RAW Insurance, which is based in Carlisle, plans to open an office in south Cumbria later this year.
As part of its expansion plans, RAW, which currently has a GWP of about £2.7m, made a key addition to the team by appointing Russell Linton to head up its south Cumbrian operation covering Kendal, South Lakes, Ulverston and Barrow.
Linton will operate remotely until a permanent office is opened.
RAW, established by Ryan Roberts and Stephen Ward three years ago, has more than 500 clients and
