Tasker to push forward with more deals

Tasker is looking to grow further by acquisition, according to CEO Robert Organ.

Organ spoke to Insurance Age following the broker’s buy of Altricham-based Insure Risk for an undisclosed sum.

He commented: “I have known the guys for a long time, we get on really well.

“They are a good business and focused in the right areas, and the way they conduct themselves is similar to us.”

“Our team in Manchester also already know some of their team. Their office is only a few miles down the road.”

GW