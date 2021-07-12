Aston Lark buys golf specialist

Aston Lark, the Chartered insurance broker backed by Goldman Sachs, has bought the Linkscover brand in a move that will strengthen its expertise in the sports and leisure space.

Established in 2015 and based in London, Linkscover is a Golf Club Insurance specialist, providing cover exclusively for golf clubs.

Market position

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group CEO, who was appointed president of the Chartered Insurance Institute last week, said: “We’re delighted that Paul and his team have decided