Joe Henderson selects Teesside for Attis branch opening

Henderson Insurance Brokers founder Joe Henderson has chosen Teesside as the location for the latest branch of his new venture, Attis Insurance.

Based in the Port of Middlesbrough, Attis Insurance will reportedly work with commercial clients across most business sectors. The brokerage, established this year, also has offices in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

Henderson said: “This is a really exciting opportunity as Attis Insurance expands. Teesside is on the up and up and the Port of